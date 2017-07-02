‘Hops Industry in Central New York Past and Present’ with Friends of Rogers

On Saturday, Aug. 12, join Friends of Rogers, along with historian Henry Drexler, to discuss the historic hops industry in Central New York, the current state of hop agriculture today, and projections for the industry in the future.

“We are very excited that Henry is leading this unique program,” said Simon Solomon, executive director. “His many years photographing and documenting hop barns in Chenango County will provide extensive insight and history on this important regional heritage.”

The forum will begin at 9 am in the Visitor Center with a presentation and conversation with Drexler, followed by a short trip to a local, historic hop barn. The tour will then proceed to the Good Nature Farm Brewery in Hamilton for a facility tour and complimentary samples of craft beer. Every participant will also be given a commemorative Good Nature glass.

“Good Nature Farm Brewery and Tap Room’s generosity to Friends of Rogers is inspiring,” said Solomon. “Their support is allowing Friends of Rogers to once again offer this popular program. We are extremely grateful for Good Nature’s investment in our mission.”

“Hops Industry in Central New York Past and Present” is for ages 21 and older. Pre-registrations are due by noon on August 11; admission is $15 for members and $18 for not-yet- members. To register for this program, e-mail execdir@FriendsofRogers.org or call (607) 674-4733.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

