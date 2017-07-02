State Police investigate a shooting incident in Jefferson County

On July 1, 2017, at approximately 6:07 pm, State Police responded to a shooting incident at the Kang Duk Won Karate Camp located on County Route 93, in the town of Lorraine, Jefferson County.

Investigation revealed that two subjects, identified as David W. Dummitt, 53, from Watertown, and Oliver C. Boomhower, age 40, from Waterford, were both dressed entirely in black and were approximately 100 yards down range of a shooting range at the above location, checking on targets, when Daniel P. Jones, age 63, from Watertown, started shooting in their direction.

Jones did not know these individuals were down range and in the heavily wooded area. Oliver was struck in the lower right calf and Dummitt was struck in the right lower thigh. Both subjects were treated at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown and are listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

