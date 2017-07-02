New Woodstock Free Library news

July

Monday, July 10, 2 pm – Sign-Up & Play Day

Monday, July 17, 2 pm – Decorate a Book Box *

Friday, July 21, 7 pm – Movie Night “Spark: A Space Tail“

Monday, July 24, 2 pm – Puppets With Pizazz “Rumplestiltskin”

Bike Repair Workshop*, Parade*, Crafts & More

August

Monday, August 7, 2 pm – Build a Fidget Spinner*

Monday, August 14, 2 pm – Utica Zoomobile*

Friday, August 18, 7 pm – Movie Night “Baby Boss“

Monday, August 21, 1:30 pm – Solar Eclipse Viewing & End of Summer Party

Events that have a (*) have limited space & those who sign up for them will be given priority seating at those events. If there is space still available it will be on a first come first serve basis. You can sign up in person or by phone.

