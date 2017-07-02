Congratulations to the spring 2017 graduate of Lehigh University

During Commencement ceremonies on May 22, 2017, Lehigh University conferred 1,071 Bachelor’s degrees, 360 Master’s degrees and 49 Doctoral degrees. Of the nearly 1,500 graduates, degree recipients came from 41 states and 38 countries, majoring in 94 different disciplines. Congratulations, graduates!
- Anna Putelo of Manlius with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial & Systm Engr degree
- Colin Nardella of Manlius with a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics degree with a major in Finance
- Shannon McHugh of Manlius with a Master of Business Admin degree with a major in Business Administration
Leave a Reply