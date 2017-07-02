Congratulations to the spring 2017 graduate of Lehigh University » CNY Amateur Premiere of American Idiot opens July 21 July 21-August 5 . (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm , Sundays at 2pm ). CNY Playhouse announces our July musical, Green Day’s American Idiot. The CNY Amateur Premiere of American Idiot will run for 10 performances,. (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at, Sundays at). Tickets are: $28 Fridays & Saturdays, $25 Thursdays & Sundays. Buy tickets before June 11 to get Early Bird tickets at https://cnyplayhouse.org/ tickets/ Groups of more then 10 should inquire about special pricing at sales@cnyplayhouse.org The two-time Tony Award-winning hit musical Green Day’s American Idiot, based on the Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album, boldly takes the American musical where it’s never gone before. This high-octane show includes every song from Green Day’s album, American Idiot, as well as several songs from its follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown. Johnny, Tunny and Will struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world. Cast and Production Team: Johnny – Mike Gibson

Whatsername – Destynee Raines

St. Jimmy – Josh Taylor

Tunny– Nicholas MacLane

Extraordinary Girl – Morgan Williamson

Will – Tyler Ianuzi

Heather – Natasia White

Favorite Son – Hunter Powell

Rock and Roll Boyfriend – Christopher Lupia Ensemble: Matthew Baum; Declan Cavanaugh; Saraya Laughlin; Piper Markowski; Derek Powell; Emilie Pitts; Jordan Twiss; Eric Ziegler Director: Liam Fitzpatrick

Musical Director: Abel Searor

Choreographer: Sami Hoerner

Stage Manager: Elizabeth Allers

Assistant Stage Manager: Sara Harrington

Producers: Korrie Taylor and Kathy Egloff

Set Designers: Christopher Lupia and Liam Fitzpatrick

Sound Designer: Rob Searle

Lighting Designer: Liam Fitzpatrick

Costume Designer: Stephanie Long

Hair/Wig Design: Liam Fitzpatrick and Kathy Gilbert

Run Crew: Sara Harrington, Emily Harrington

Projection Designer: Isaac Betters

Scenic Artist: Morgan O’Donnell Curry

Military and combat consultants: Matt Gordon and Rob Searle

Properties master: Josh Taylor Orchestra:

Keyboard: Abel Searor

Drums: Kevin Dean

Guitar: Harry Lumb

Bass: Rob Searle

