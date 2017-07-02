 
CNY Amateur Premiere of American Idiot opens July 21

CNY Playhouse announces our July musical, Green Day’s American Idiot. The CNY Amateur Premiere of American Idiot will run for 10 performances, July 21-August 5. (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm).
Tickets are: $28 Fridays & Saturdays, $25 Thursdays & Sundays. Buy tickets before June 11 to get Early Bird tickets at https://cnyplayhouse.org/tickets/

Groups of more then 10 should inquire about special pricing at sales@cnyplayhouse.org

The two-time Tony Award-winning hit musical Green Day’s American Idiot, based on the Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album, boldly takes the American musical where it’s never gone before. This high-octane show includes every song from Green Day’s album, American Idiot, as well as several songs from its follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown.  Johnny, Tunny and Will struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world.
Cast and Production Team:

Johnny – Mike Gibson
Whatsername – Destynee Raines
St. Jimmy – Josh Taylor
Tunny– Nicholas MacLane
Extraordinary Girl – Morgan Williamson
Will – Tyler Ianuzi
Heather – Natasia White
Favorite Son – Hunter Powell
Rock and Roll Boyfriend – Christopher Lupia

Ensemble: Matthew Baum; Declan Cavanaugh; Saraya Laughlin; Piper Markowski; Derek Powell; Emilie Pitts; Jordan Twiss; Eric Ziegler
Director: Liam Fitzpatrick
Musical Director: Abel Searor
Choreographer: Sami Hoerner
Stage Manager: Elizabeth Allers
Assistant Stage Manager: Sara Harrington
Producers: Korrie Taylor and Kathy Egloff
Set Designers: Christopher Lupia and Liam Fitzpatrick
Sound Designer: Rob Searle
Lighting Designer: Liam Fitzpatrick
Costume Designer: Stephanie Long
Hair/Wig Design: Liam Fitzpatrick and Kathy Gilbert
Run Crew: Sara Harrington, Emily Harrington
Projection Designer: Isaac Betters
Scenic Artist: Morgan O’Donnell Curry
Military and combat consultants: Matt Gordon and Rob Searle
Properties master: Josh Taylor

Orchestra:
Keyboard: Abel Searor
Drums: Kevin Dean
Guitar: Harry Lumb
Bass: Rob Searle
Violin: Erica Moser

We are opening our first weekend to critical review.  Performances on July 21 and 22 at 8pm; June 23 at 2 pm. Reserve critics’ passes by contacting our box office at rsvp@cnyplayhouse.org or 315-885-8960. Arrangements can also be made for other performances/rehearsals in some cases.
For more information about this show including ticket sales, visit cnyplayhouse.org, or call (315) 885-8960 to make reservations.
