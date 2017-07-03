Oneida announces Common Council agenda for July 5

*Call to Order / Pledge of Allegiance / Roll Call

OLD BUSINESS – 507 Stone Street and 112 Madison Street

*Approval of minutes of the regular meeting 6/20/17

*Approval of Warrant No. 14

1. FINANCIAL REPORTS: Receive and place on file the 2016 Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Basic Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016.

2. SPECIAL EVENTS APPLICATION: Approve the Special Events Application for the Americans with Disabilities Act Celebration to be held on July 22, 2016. (Pulverenti)

3. AGREEMENT: Approve the Memorandum of Agreement with the Oneida Paid Firefighters Association Local 2692 for the period between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2018, as ratified by the Union. (Deputy Mayor)

4. CANVASS & APPROVE BIDS: Canvass and approve bids for Asbestos Abatement for properties in the FEMA Buyout Program. (Rauscher/Wells)

5. RAIL TRAIL: Approve the Summary of Just Compensation for a Right-of- Way Acquisition for the property located at 252 Liberty Street as part of the Oneida Rail Trail and further authorize the City Attorney to proceed with the purchase of said easement. (Rauscher)

NEW BUSINESS

