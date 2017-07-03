Arts at the Palace’s Main Stage Series: Henry V

Arts at the Palace’s Main Stage series returns with Shakespeare in the Square’s Henry V.

On Saturday, July 22, 2017, at 7 pm, join Arts at the Palace for NYC’s Shakespeare in the Square’s performance of Henry V sponsored by NBT Bank.

Founded in 2010, Shakespeare in the Square is a company dedicated to performing classics to the hilt. SITS has produced ten of Shakespeare’s plays in Washington Square Park. Their first indoor production, The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet, ran for four weeks at The Gym at Judson, an Off-Broadway theater across the street from their outdoor stage. SITS Company Members have worked on Broadway (The Heidi Chronicles, This is Our Youth), Off-Broadway (Punchdrunk, Theatre for a New Audience), TV (Law & Order, The Affair on Showtime), and Regional Theater (Signature Theatre, American Shakespeare Center). When they’re not performing, Company Members also teach workshops and classes at schools up and down the East Coast. To learn more about Shakespeare in the Square, visit www.shakespeareinthesquare.com.

Henry V will be played by Anthony Vaughn Merchant. Anthony has spent 15 years working in theater. After receiving his bachelor’s degree from Cal State Stanislaus he continued on to the University of Missouri-Kansas City where he received a Masters degree in both acting and directing. Finally, he came to New York where he has worked consistently for the past several years. Anthony has become recognized for his work especially in regards to Shakespearean plays. He has been nominated for an Adelco award for his work on The Tempest. He is a proud member of Epic Theatre Ensemble, Classical Theatre of Harlem, Less Than Rent and Shakespeare in the Square.

Anthony can also be seen onscreen, having worked with Hulu, HBO, Netflix and most recently USA.

Arts at the Palace is a not-for- profit organization based in Hamilton, whose mission is to become a dynamic multi-use arts facility that is a vital catalyst and resource for the region. The Palace offers quality programming focusing on a full spectrum of the arts and education. Tickets are $15. To purchase, call 315-824-1420 or visit www.artsatthepalace.org.

