Winter Park, Florida, man arrested after road rage incident in Westmoreland

On June 13, 2017, at approximately 5:47 p.m., State Police responded to the Oneida Service area located I-90, in the town of Westmoreland for a report of a possible road rage altercation between two males.

Unconfirmed early reports advised of a possible stabbing. Trooper’s investigation at the scene revealed that William R. Schuyler, 64, of Winter Park, Fla., was involved in a physical altercation with another man.

During the altercation, the male victim suffered a cut on his face from a knife possessed by Schuyler. Medical treatment was refused by the victim at the scene. Schuyler was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP Schuyler; he was subsequently charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon/intent to use in the 4th Degree; a Class A Misdemeanor

Assault 2nd Degree; a Class D Felony

He was arraigned before the Town of Westmoreland Court and remanded to the Oneida County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond. He was scheduled to reappear June 14, 2017, at 3 p.m.

