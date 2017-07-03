Grade 9-12 Students State Welding Contest Pre-Registration Now Open

Pre-registration for the 2017 New York State FFA Welding competition is now open for the contest on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the 2017 Empire Farm Days at Rodman Lott and Son Farms, 2973 Route 414 in Seneca Falls.

Morrisville State College, Haun Welding, and Briggs and Stratton Power Products of Munnsville sponsor the competition for students in grades 9-12 who participate in teams of two and individually for certificates.

Active FFA students are scored for $2,250 in scholarship funds: $1,000 for 1st place ; $750 for 2nd place , and $500 for 3rd place from Morrisville State College. High Team performance is recognized.

Each student must perform three welds with two different types of welding equipment provided by Haun Welding. Contestants also compete in oxy-acetylene torch cutting, a metal identification quiz, and multiple choice quiz, and are judged on professional appearance, attitude, preparedness, and safety.

Pre-registration for the contest is open through July 28 by contacting contest coordinators Johanna Bossard, 315-824-6386, jbossard@hamiltoncentral.org, or Professor Fred Bach, Morrisville State College,315-684-6299, bachfw@morrisville.edu. A list of equipment to bring will be provided.

The 300 acre-plus Empire Farm Days is the largest outdoor agricultural trade show in the northeastern U.S., showcasing the latest farming techniques, tractors, trucks, and implements; crop and equipment demonstrations, Dairy Profit and other educational seminars, test drives, live cattle and horse demonstrations, farm safety and family life displays. For details, see www.empirefarmdays.com or call877-697-7837.

