Olia Schaal of Oneida Completes Clarkson School Early College Program at Clarkson University

On Saturday, May 6, 61 students completed The Clarkson School Early College Program at Clarkson University.

Olia Schaal, of Oneida, was among one of the students receiving this honor. Next year, Olia plans to continue at Clarkson majoring in Aeronautical Engineering.

Clarkson University’s early college entrance program, The Clarkson School, offers a supportive residential learning environment for highly motivated high school students who wish to pursue college at least a year early.

