Assistant District Governor Anthony Piana visits Mohawk Valley Rotary Club

Mohawk Valley Rotary Club members welcomed Assistant District Governor Anthony Piana at their weekly meeting. Piana spoke about how many area Rotary clubs are involved in significant local and international service activities.

The theme of the meeting was planning for the upcoming year.

As the assistant governor, Piana is the connection between Mohawk Valley Rotary club and the district 7150. Piana met with the club officers to review the club’s plans and to prepare the club for the District Governor’s visit in August.

The club will be holding its annual changing of the guard ceremony later this month, where new officers will take on leadership roles for the 2017-2018 club year.

For more information on the Mohawk Valley Rotary Club, contact facebook.com/mohawkvalley.rotaryclub.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

