Local Students Named Clarkson University Presidential Scholars

The following students have been named Presidential Scholars for the spring 2017 semester at Clarkson University:

Cecelia Ann Kaido of Oneida a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.

Patrick Karmis of Cazenovia a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.

Maddy Marie Kirk of Oneida a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering.

Connor Thompson Martin of Cazenovia a junior majoring in aeronautical engineering/mechanical engineering.

Thomas Robert Rougeux of Manlius a junior majoring in chemical engineering.

Jenna Alaine Russ of Oneida a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.

Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest