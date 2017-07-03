Pre-registration open for 2017 NYS FFA Safe Tractor Driving Contest

Are you a student age 14 to 18 who can safely drive a farm tractor with a 2-wheel and 4-wheel wagon attached? Can you identify tractor parts? Could you pass a written exam on safe tractor driving practices?

Pre-registration for the 2017 New York State FFA Tractor Driving Safety Contest is now open through July 3 by contacting coordinator Jon Clayson at Pioneer Central School at JClayson@pioneercsd.org.

“The New York State FFA Tractor Driving Safety Contest is a fun way to test student skills and encourage the next generation of farmers to make safety a priority by learning proper tractor operation,” says Clayson.

The 2017 New York State FFA Tractor Driving Safety Contest which includes a driving course, parts ID task, and written exam, will be held Thursday, August 10 as part of the largest outdoor agricultural trade show in the northeastern U.S., at the 2017 Empire Farm Days at Rodman Lott & Son Farms, 2973 Route 414 in Seneca Falls.

New York State FFA Tractor Driving Safety Contest sponsors include Case International, John Deere, Kubota, New Holland, H&S Farm Equipment, the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health, Java Farm Supply, Lamb and Webster, and the New York FFA Foundation.

The 2016 Empire Farm Days New York State Tractor Driving Safety Contest winners were Robert Armison of Cuba-Rushford Central School in the Junior Division, and Justin Lapham of Jasper-Troupsburg Central School in the Senior Division.

Empire Farm Days covers 300 acres with the latest farming techniques, tractors, trucks, and implements; crop and equipment demonstrations, Dairy Profit and other educational seminars, test drives, live cattle and horse demonstrations, farm safety and family life displays, and information booths by hundreds of agriculture-related vendors, organizations, colleges and associations. For more information, see www.empirefarmdays.com or call 877-697-7837.

