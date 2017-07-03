July 2017 PROGRAMS at Morrisville Public Library

Library Closures: We are closed for our summer hours on the following Saturdays: July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. We are closed on Tuesday July 4 to observe Independence Day.

Summer Reading Begins: Summer reading officially begins on Monday July 3! Stop in and sign up! We have a children’s program for ages 1-17 and an adult program as well!

Play Mahjong!: Like to play Mahjong? Want to learn how to play without using the computer? Willing to teach young and old! Join the fun every Monday afternoon at the library! The group meets Monday July 3, 17, 24 and 31 from 1:00pm-3:00pm.

Summer Reading Mural: Help us to create our summer reading mural on Wednesday July 5 at 6:30pm. Supplies will be provided; just need all young and old talent to come and create!

We Build!: Build a lot of cool things with us on Friday July 7 at 6:30pm! We are not playing with Lego’s! We will be building with spaghetti and marshmallows, making a shape collage, a hoop glider and lots more fun things! Bring the family in for some “building time!”

Annual Book Sale: Join us on Saturday July 8 from 8am to 2pm for our annual book sale! Lots of great deals! Get some great reads for the summer! The Book Sale will be held in the Library’s program room.

The library itself will be closed to the public (due to summer hours).

Clearance Book Sale: Join us on Monday July 10 from 12-6:30pm as we try and sell the remainder from our book sale! Whatever you can get in a bag for a $1. We will provide the bags. And SPECIAL: for nonprofits and teachers only- Everything is free if you bring your work ID or talk to the Library Manager.

Summer Reading Story Hour: We will be having a special Summer Kiddies Korner for all preschool kids and toddlers (ages 2-5). We will be reading stories about “Build a Better World!” Make a craft; hear some stories and more on Tuesday July 11 at 10:00am!

Silly Bubble Circus: Join Erick Price as he brings his “Silly Bubble Circus” to us on Wednesday July 12 at 6:30pm! Imagine the fun and excitement as an entire circus unfolds before your eyes! Juggling, music, magic, clowns and a BAZILLION bubbles! A bubble show that is a circus itself! Sure to fun for the entire family!

Make-N- Take Craft Night: Stop in and make several different “Build a Better World” crafts on your own anytime from 6:30pm-7:30pm on Friday July 14! All materials will be provided!

Summer Reading Story Hour: We will be having a special Summer Kiddies Korner for all preschool kids and toddlers (ages 2-5). We will be reading stories about “All Around Town!” Make a craft, hear some stories and more on Tuesday July 18 at 10:00am!

Library Scavenger Hunt: We can’t have summer reading without a scavenger hunt! Come see what cool way we are scavenging around the library this year on Wednesday July 19 at 6:30pm!

Board of Trustees meeting: The Morrisville Public Library Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday July 20 at 6:30pm. The public is welcome to attend.

Dan the Snakeman: Come and join us as Dan the Snakeman shares some of his favorite reptiles with us on Friday July 21 at 6:30pm! Learn about them and even touch a few!

Summer Reading Story Hour: We will be having a special Summer Kiddies Korner for all preschool kids and toddlers (ages 2-5). We will be reading stories about “Construction Zone!” Make a craft, hear some stories and more on Tuesday July 25 at 10:00am!

Moreland the Magician: Join David Moreland for his “Build A Better World” show on Wednesday July 26 at 6:30pm! ‘Foreman Dave’ is a building contractor working on a special project here at our library. His deadline is looming, but the blueprints for his project have mysteriously disappeared! Can you help him use magic to find the blueprints and finish his project on schedule?

Garden Leaf Creation PT 1: We will be creating a smaller size version of a concrete garden leaf (like in our garden by the main entrance). Week one/Part one will be pouring the concrete mold on Thursday July 27 at 6:30pm. This is a 3 part program and you MUST be at each program to be able to complete this creation. ALL participants MUST sign up ahead of time. We will only be having 12 spaces available. BUT, you may sign up as a family and create one leaf per household. (Only one spot/space per family.) Registration for this program will begin on July 3, 2017 and is required.

We Discover!: Come join us as we discover great things about this world we live in on Friday July 28 at 6:30pm! Lots of fun to be had!

