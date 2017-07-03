Brindisi Announces Bagg’s Square East District Placed on State Register of Historic Places

Designation Means The New District Has Been Placed on the State Register of Historic Places, And Has Been Nominated to Be Included in the National Historic Register

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi announced today that the State Historic Preservation Office has placed the Bagg’s Square East Historic District on the State Register of Historic Places. This means the new historic district is also under consideration to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The formation of this new historic district is due to a successful collaboration between the Bagg’s Square Association, neighborhood residents and business owners, area historians, and many others, who saw the need to preserve this unique neighborhood. This designation is going to bring further attention to the historic structures in the area, and the important role it placed in the early part of Utica’s history.

It will allow properties in the district and interested preservation groups to have grant opportunities and to be able to apply for tax credits, but it also will help protect the area from encroachment. This is a vital part of the Mohawk Valley’s heritage that retains many of its original characteristics, and being listed on the register will help ensure future generations will be able to see the area where Utica’s history started,” Brindisi said.

“The addition of the Bagg’s Square East Historic District by the State Historic Preservation Office to the New York State Register of Historic Places, recognizes not only the more recent developments of Bagg’s Square, but the enormous contributions of both early residents and entrepreneurs who created the neighborhood where Utica began. With the continuing drive of entrepreneurial investment, and the support and vision of the Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente, Jr., the redevelopment of Bagg’s Square as a tourist destination, incorporating its history while creating an economic engine and catalyst for the region, is helping to create a bright future for the neighborhood,” said Beth Irons, Board President of the Bagg’s Square Association.

Brindisi said SHPO recently informed property owners that the area of the new historic district runs south from Union Station along Catherine and Second Streets to the Oriskany Plaza area.

