Morrisville’s Landmarks Day planned

On Saturday, July 15, 2017, at 10 am, commencing at the historic Engine House, Local Landmarks Day sponsored by the Morrisville Historic Preservation Commission will celebrate Morrisville’s history with Matthew Urtz, Madison County historian, and conclude with a walking tour of its local cemetery.

Matthew Urtz will discuss the fascinating stories behind original deeds of historic properties, including the original deed of the Engine House. Following Urtz’s presentation, will be a presentation to this year’s winner of the Marion H. Taylor Preservation Award. Concluding the program will be a tour of the Engine House and refreshments.

At 11 am, Sheriff Bonney, a.k.a. Sue Greenhagen will present “Stories in Stone”, a walking tour through the old Morrisville cemetery. Tour is rain or shine.

For further information, contact Carolyn Gerakopoulos at (315) 415-5138.

