Morrisville Public Library news

Summer Reading has begun! The theme this year is, “Build a Better World”! If you haven’t signed up yet, stop in soon! Remember we have a children’s program (ages 1-17) and an adult one too!

EXCITING NEWS: IF THE CHILDREN READ 1100 HOURS COLLECTIVELY through the course of the program, THEY CAN WHIP CREAM the library manager at graduation! That’s not the only cool thing going on this summer! Stop in and find out more!

Join us for our special Summer Reading Kiddies Korner (our preschool story hour) that meets every Tuesdays through August 8! Be sure to bring your kiddos in at 10am for stories, finger plays, crafts and more! July 18 we will be hearing stories about “All Around Town! July 25 we will be reading about “Construction Zone”!

Please join us on Friday July 14 join us for our Make-N- Take Craft Night at 6:30pm! Stop in and make several different “Build a Better World” crafts on your own! All materials will be provided!

On Wednesday July 19 come on out for our Library Scavenger Hunt at 6:30pm! We can’t have summer reading without a scavenger hunt! Come see what cool way we are scavenging around the library this year!

Be sure to join us on Friday July 21 for Dan the Snakeman at 6:30pm! Dan the Snakeman will share some of his favorite reptiles with us! Learn about them and even touch a few!

On Wednesday July 26 Moreland the Magician will be here at 6:30pm! He will be performing his “Build A Better World” show! ‘Foreman Dave’ is a building contractor working on a special project here at our library. His deadline is looming, but the blueprints for his project have mysteriously disappeared! Can you help him use magic to find the blueprints and finish his project on schedule?

Thursday July 27 is the first part (of three) of our Garden Leaf Creation program at 6:30pm. We will be creating a smaller size version of a concrete garden leaf (like in our garden by the main entrance).

This is a 3 part program and you MUST be at each program to be able to complete this creation. We will only be having 12 spaces available (one leaf per household). Registration for this program is required so sign up today (on a first come, first serve basis.)

On Friday July 28 please join us for We Discover! at 6:30pm. Come join us as we discover great things about this world we live in! Lots of fun to be had!

On Thursday July 20 the Library Board of Trustees meet at 6:30pm. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Don’t forget we host “Play Mahjong!’ every Monday from 1pm-3pm! Like to play Mahjong? Want to learn how to play without using the computer? Willing to teach young and old! Come join the fun!

We will be closed Saturdays through Labor Day. We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12pm to 8pm, Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 8pm and closed Saturdays during the summer.

