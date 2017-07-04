Adorable adoptables need forever loving homes

Harley is a 1-year-old Dalmatian Mix. He has enough love to last a lifetime that he wants to share with you if you would just take the time to come out and meet him. Stop by the shelter and meet him today!

Princess is a pretty 2-year-old female kitty who is looking for a home. If you’re interested in a charming girl like her, please come down to meet her, she would love to meet you!

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

