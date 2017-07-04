Morrisville State athletic programs combine for more than 3,100 hours of community service

The Morrisville State College athletics department is proud to announce that its student-athletes, coaches and department staff have combined to contribute more than 3,100 hours and $8,000 through community service initiatives during the 2016-17 academic year, exemplifying the college’s commitment to serving the local and surrounding community.

Student-athletes from across 13 intercollegiate varsity athletic programs contributed hours and donations on one or more of the 44 different service projects throughout the year. A reported total 1,122 student-athletes (several of the department’s 400 student-athletes participated in multiple projects) and department staff contributed 3,111 service hours while raising $8,035.92 in donations for various charitable organizations or causes.

“I’m really humbled by the commitment made by our student-athletes at Morrisville State to take part in meaningful community service,” Morrisville State College athletic director Greg Carroll stated.

“As an institution we talk a lot about applied learning, and last year we decided we would take an applied learning approach to the community service our teams were participating in.”

“We’re really trying to make the service activities our student-athletes and department staff does, opportunities for personal growth, and our coaches along with student-athletes deserve tremendous credit for buying in.”

While the service projects ranged from great fundraising endeavors for not-for-profit organizations such as The Gary Sinise Foundation to Pantene Beautiful Lengths, the impact of the athletic department’s efforts also extended into the local elementary school district, Edward R. Andrews. Student-athletes held clinics for children at the school, participated in “Reading Across America” events, held a Back to School Supply Drive, and worked with the Character Education Group for a Monday with the Mustangs recess program, an effort that provided the youth with good role models.

“In the end, the service efforts our teams, coaches, and department staff are involved with just makes our program, department, and our college that much stronger,” Carroll said.

