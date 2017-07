MAGIC: The Gathering is back at the Utica Public Library!

After a brief hiatus, Magic: The Gathering is now being offered again in the gallery of the Utica Public Library. The three remaining dates for 2017 are July 15, Sept. 16 and Nov. 18. Starting time is 12 noon. Bring your decks and enjoy battling with other Magic fans! For adults, ages 18 and up. Free to the public. Call 315-735-2279 with any questions.

