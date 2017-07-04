Suicide prevention apps on the road

Whether you are traveling for work, for pleasure, or a little of both, you bring your baggage with you- literally and figuratively. One’s anxieties, depression or troubles travel with them. Some may be able to put their troubles on hold while they vacation while others may not.

Or, they may find themselves far from home with a family member or friend who is troubled, and they don’t know where to find help. There are apps out there, and hotline numbers, that a traveler can use to find resources and support.

Note: These apps are not a substitute for professional mental health treatment

ASK & Prevent Suicide by Mental Health America of Texas by Mental Health America of Texas

This app was developed by the department of State Health Services Mental Health of Texas and provides both educational resources as well as crisis prevention. The app developers designed the information based on the best practices offered for suicide prevention training, making this app an extremely popular option

According to the app, it is a suicide prevention learning tool with a behavioral health provider component and is nationally recognized by the suicide assessment five step evaluation and triage practice guidelines. This app provides tips and offers real time “what to do” action, as well as referrals for treatment.

If you suspect that someone in your life may be suicidal, this app provides help for you. Would you even know how to respond if you recognize that somebody close to you was about to take their own life? This app provides warning signs as well as do’s and don’ts for you to help the person you love or even just someone you know who is in crisis.

Emory University has always been on the cutting edge of human development. This app is incredibly innovative, designed specifically for improving mental health and offering help near you in your area immediately if you are in crisis. You can track your mood daily and be active in your own progress. It’s a very cognitive behavioral approach. This app also has a place for you to put all of your important information, like insurance information and your doctor’s details.

Created in partnership with the California mental health services authority, this app lets you stay in touch with your network and plan to stay safe. You can be prepared to help yourself and reach out to others when you’re having thoughts of suicide.

This app is from the same people behind It Gets Better. The campaign to prevent suicide in the gay community started by Dan Savage and his husband Terry Miller. This particular app is geared towards the LGBT community. The developers call it the little app with the big message: You are important.

And there is always this number, 24 hours a day,

7 days a week

