Invisible Rendevous to perform at annual Music on the Green

The First Presbyterian Church of Verona will host a free community dinner July 27 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. followed by a Music on the Green concert featuring local artists Invisible Rendezvous.

Solo Artist, Kevin Alexander, who recently debuted his album “The Lovely” will be joined by Glenn Asnoe and Elliott Clark to form a trio performing some of the group’s original pieces, as well as other popular hits.

The public is invited to attend both free events. A free-will offering will be accepted to support the Verona Food Bank.

The First Presbyterian Church of Verona is located at the corner of Rock Road and Main Street.

Contact Pastor Kevin Bailey at 315-264- 2207 for additional information.

