Cuomo deploys Department of Financial Services to Oneida and Rensselaer counties to assist residents with flood insurance claims

DFS Mobile Command Center at Whitesboro Fire Department Beginning July 5

DFS Office Hours at Hoosick Falls Armory Beginning July 5

Governor Encourages New Yorkers to Call the NYS Disaster Hotline for Latest Information at 1-800-339-1759

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that a Department of Financial Services Mobile Command Center will be deployed to Whitesboro, Oneida County onWednesday, July 5 and trained staff will be available at the Hoosick Falls Armory to provide insurance help to residents affected by flooding. Additional personnel and emergency resources from the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and the Department of Environmental Conservation have also been deployed to Rensselaer and Oneida counties to assess damage and help communities recover.

“Flooding this weekend has hit Hoosick Falls and Oneida County particularly hard – and deploying these resources will help affected New Yorkers get back on their feet as quickly as possible,” Governor Cuomo said. “I encourage anyone with questions to meet with trained experts from the Department of Financial Services this week and get information needed to file insurance claims, assess damaged property and recover from this latest extreme weather event.”

Mobile Command Center in Oneida County

To continue the state’s efforts in helping residents recover from recent flooding, the Governor has deployed a DFS Mobile Command Center in Whitesboro. Residents who are not able to visit the Mobile Command Center can call the Department’s Disaster Hotline at 1-800-339-1759, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 p.m. for help with insurance-related issues.

DFS staff will be available to provide information and assist homeowners and residents with questions and concerns relating to mortgage loans, or refinancing of loans. DFS staff will be available to provide information and assist homeowners and residents with questions and concerns relating to insurance issues.

The DFS Mobile Command Center will be deployed to the Village of Whitesboro Fire Department throughout the week.

Wednesday, July 5 through Saturday, July 8

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.‎

Village of Whitesboro, Oneida County

Whitesboro Fire Department

171 Oriskany Blvd.

Additional State Actions to Mitigate Flood Damage in Hoosick Falls

DFS staff will also be available at the Hoosick Falls Armory Wednesday, July 5 through Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. to help answer questions residents may have. Residents are encouraged to seek information from DFS to help resolve insurance issues and recover from flood damages.‎

The Governor has also deployed DHSES and DEC staff to asses flood damage to properties, businesses, and public infrastructure throughout Hoosick Falls.

In addition, DHSES’ Office of Fire Prevention and Control, New York Task Force 2 has evaluated 59 structures in Hoosick Falls and provided a listing of six properties with structural damage to Village officials. Over the weekend, DHSES Commissioner Roger Parrino toured damage and met with local officials in the village to ensure the state is providing any resources necessary to help the community recover from the flooding.

Yesterday, the Governor announced additional state actions taken in Hoosick Falls and Oneida County, including the deployment of personnel from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Department of Environmental Conservation, and Department of Transportation. Trained staff from these state agencies continue to assess damage in communities affected by flooding.

To learn more on spill response, fire and prevention control, road closures and other flood-related information announced yesterday, click here.

All New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for NY-Alert, the state’s free, all hazards subscription-based alerting system. For more information and to register, please visitwww.nyalert.gov. More safety tips for staying safe before, during, and after floods and other storms can be found on the DHSES website: www.dhses.ny.gov.