Dakosty ’05 Promoted to Associate Head Coach

Entering 11th Season on Staff; Handles Secondary, Oversees Recruiting

Colgate head coach Dan Hunt made the official announcement Friday promoting Stan Dakosty to associate head coach, effective July 1.

Dakosty is entering his 11th season on the Colgate coaching staff and his eighth season overseeing the Raider secondary. He also serves as the football recruiting coordinator.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity,” Dakosty said. “I had the privilege of being a student-athlete here at Colgate, and for the past 10 years I’ve been fortunate to coach in a championship program at a university that is very special to me and my family.

“I’ve experienced a lot of great Colgate football moments and I’m excited to be a part of many great things to come. I believe in the direction our program is heading and I look forward to adding to our tradition starting Aug. 26 against Cal Poly.”

Dakosty has been a part of five Patriot League championships with the Raiders, including the 2003 run to the national championship game and 2015 dash to the NCAA quarterfinals. Individually, Dakosty most recently coached Abu Daramy to 2016 Patriot League Rookie of the Year and Hero Sports Freshman All-America honors.

Other recent Raiders on the Patriot League honor rolls include Mike Armiento (2013 and 2014 All-Patriot League First Team), Ty McCollum (2015 All-Patriot League Second Team), Joe Figueroa (2016 All-Patriot League Second Team) and Tyler Castillo (2016 All-Patriot League Second Team).

“I am so pleased to make this move with Stan,” said Hunt, who served four seasons as associate head coach before succeeding Dick Biddle in 2014. “He has handled a lot of our operations off the field and has proven himself as a position coach on the field.

“He knows Colgate and Colgate Football. I have turned to him for many big-picture decisions, and he will do very well in this position.”

Played for 2002 Patriot League Champs

Dakosty began his coaching career as an undergraduate at Colgate, serving as a student assistant and assistant video coordinator in 2003 and then working with the tight ends in 2004. This was after he put together a two-year football career for the Raiders that included the 2002 Patriot League title. His playing career was cut short by injury.

Dakosty coached the 2005 and 2006 seasons at Division III Amherst, where he managed the running backs. Upon his return to Colgate, Dakosty worked with the team’s tight ends and fullbacks during the first three seasons before switching to the secondary.

The Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, native graduated from Colgate in 2005 with a degree in history and educational studies. While on the Amherst staff, he earned a master’s degree in education and his social studies teacher’s certification at the University of Massachusetts in 2006.

Dakosty and his wife, Jess, reside in Hamilton and are the proud parents of three children: Stanley, Nora and Tommy.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

