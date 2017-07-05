Utica Public Library announces Fantastic Fan Art Contest 2017

This summer, the Utica Public Library will hold its second annual Fantastic Fan Art Contest. Fan Art can encompass a huge spectrum of subjects from Comic Book Superheroes to James Bond or Star Trek to Nicki Minaj.

If it's an area of popular culture that has fans, then it's Fan Art! The contest is for adults and teens, ages 13 and up. Entries and registration will be accepted Friday, July 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. The first 70 entries will comprise the contest.

Please obtain all rules at the Utica Public Library.There will be cash prizes and 4 exciting categories

There will be cash prizes and four exciting categories including Best of Show, Best Fantastical & Imaginative, Best Retro Cool and Best Eye-Popping Color. Winners of the contest will be announced at a reception Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m.

PLEASE REMEMBER, THE FAN ART CONTEST IS A FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENT; PLEASE ADHERE TO A PG-13 RATING.

For more information, call the library at 315.735.2279.

