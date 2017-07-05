Local Mary Kay Units Make Donation to MVHS Cancer Center

On Tuesday, May 30, 2017, two Mary Kay units presented a donation of $250 to the Mohawk Valley Health System Cancer Center. This generous donation will serve as financial assistance for patients in chemotherapy treatment.

The units collected donations from community members to raise money for the Cancer Center. In the true spirit of continuing the “Legacy of Love” that the Mary Kay Foundation has built since 1996, the “Team up for Women” campaign through the Mary Kay Foundation is committed to giving back to others in the community.

“We are extremely grateful to the Mary Kay representatives and their clients for making this donation to our Cancer Center,” said Nancy Butcher, MBA, RT (T), executive director of the MVHS Cancer Center. “Our patients and their families will benefit greatly from the generosity of these women.”

The MVHS Foundations raise funds throughout the year to benefit programs and services at MVHS. To learn how to make a difference, call the Foundations at 315-624-5600 or visitwww.mvhealthsystem.org.

