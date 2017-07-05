Heritage Hops Benefit Madison County Historical Society

Potted hop plants are once again available to benefit the Madison County Historical Society in Oneida for at least a $5 donation. More than 200 hop plants are ready for purchase now. Plants will also be available at the Hop Shop on Saturday, Sept. 16, during the Annual Madison County Hop Fest in Oneida.

Varieties available include Cascade and “Hedgerow Hops” from the wild stock of the old hop yards near Bouckville where commercial hop growing was introduced to New York state in 1808. These hedgerow hops are a hardy plant, having survived more than 200 winters.

For plants, and more information, contact Norm Dann at 315-380-9389 or ndann@twcny.rr.com.

