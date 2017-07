State police investigating plane crash in Oneida County

State Police are investigating a plane crash that occurred in the Town of Remsen.

The investigation has revealed, at approximately 2:38 pm date, a 1946 Luscombe single engine airplane made a sudden nose dive into a hay field near the intersection of Commons and Old Stage roads. The pilot, and sole occupant Jonathan E. Coxwell, age 74, from Remsen, NY was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The FAA and NTSB are responding to the scene and will assist in the investigation.

