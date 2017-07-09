Lebanon Town Board announces meeting agenda for July 10

The Lebanon Town Board will hold its regular meeting Monday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the town offices at 1210 Bradley Brook Road, Earlville. The agenda is as follows:

I. Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance

II. Privilege of the Floor

III. Approval of Minutes

IV. Payment of Bills and Claims

V. Town Officer Reports

Planning Board Chair/Boards of Appeals Chair

Town Justice

Dog Control Officer – case updates

Code Enforcement Officer – code violation and enforcement updates

Town Assessor

Town Clerk

Highway Superintendent

Supervisor

VI. RESOLUTIONS

Road Repair plan amendment for 2017

Honoring the service and memory of Geri Mulligan

Honoring the service and memory of Jim DeMuro

Highway equipment payments

Shared Services agreements with Madison County for computers

Fund transfers/budget amendment

Other resolutions

VII. Discussion Items

LMLL proposed changes and public input

Road repair status of town and county projects

Community Choice Aggregation program July 22

New/old business/miscellaneous-

VIII. Privilege of the Floor

X. Adjournment

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

