Lebanon Town Board announces meeting agenda for July 10

The Lebanon Town Board will hold its regular meeting Monday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the town offices at 1210 Bradley Brook Road, Earlville. The agenda is as follows:
I. Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance
II. Privilege of the Floor
III. Approval of Minutes
IV. Payment of Bills and Claims
V. Town Officer Reports
- Planning Board Chair/Boards of Appeals Chair
- Town Justice
- Dog Control Officer – case updates
- Code Enforcement Officer – code violation and enforcement updates
- Town Assessor
- Town Clerk
- Highway Superintendent
- Supervisor
VI. RESOLUTIONS
- Road Repair plan amendment for 2017
- Honoring the service and memory of Geri Mulligan
- Honoring the service and memory of Jim DeMuro
- Highway equipment payments
- Shared Services agreements with Madison County for computers
- Fund transfers/budget amendment
- Other resolutions
VII. Discussion Items
- LMLL proposed changes and public input
- Road repair status of town and county projects
- Community Choice Aggregation program July 22
- New/old business/miscellaneous-
VIII. Privilege of the Floor
X. Adjournment
Excellent communications with Town Taxpayers ! Do other Towns have the same ?