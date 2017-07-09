«  
Lebanon Town Board announces meeting agenda for July 10

The Lebanon Town Board will hold its regular meeting Monday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the town offices at 1210 Bradley Brook Road, Earlville. The agenda is as follows:

I. Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance

II. Privilege of the Floor

III. Approval of Minutes

IV. Payment of Bills and Claims

V. Town Officer Reports

  • Planning Board Chair/Boards of Appeals Chair
  • Town Justice
  • Dog Control Officer – case updates
  • Code Enforcement Officer – code violation and enforcement updates
  • Town Assessor
  • Town Clerk
  • Highway Superintendent
  • Supervisor

VI. RESOLUTIONS

  • Road Repair plan amendment for 2017
  • Honoring the service and memory of Geri Mulligan
  • Honoring the service and memory of Jim DeMuro
  • Highway equipment payments
  • Shared Services agreements with Madison County for computers
  • Fund transfers/budget amendment
  • Other resolutions

VII. Discussion Items

  • LMLL proposed changes and public input
  • Road repair status of town and county projects
  • Community Choice Aggregation program July 22
  • New/old business/miscellaneous-

VIII. Privilege of the Floor

X. Adjournment

