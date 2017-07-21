Ball accepts nomination, launches campaign for Sheriff

Individual supporters and Madison County Democrat Party bring in signatures with a comfortable margin

Successfully securing the ballot by a comfortable margin, Madison County Undersheriff/Acting Sheriff John Ball thanks the volunteers and the Madison County Democratic Committee members for their hard work and dedication in getting petition signatures, particularly given the short notice to acquire the needed signatures.

In addition to securing the Democratic line, Ball also acquired the Women’s Equality Party line and the

recent endorsement of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local #294.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has a history of excellence in keeping the residents and visitors to

Madison County safe. Acting Sheriff Ball is committed to maintaining that level of excellence.

“As a member of this community, and after working alongside former Sheriff Al Riley for the past 6 years, it is vitally important to me to preserve and protect the quality of life in Madison County,” stated Ball.

Acting Sheriff Ball has launched his website – ballforsheriff.org and Facebook page – facebook.com/BallForSheriff.

