Fritz’s Polka Band to perform again at largest free festival in the United States

Fritz’s Polka Band (sponsored by Coldcock Whiskey) from Verona will returns to Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 6. Fritz’s Polka Band will perform on the Festplatz Stage from 4 to 7 p.m. Musikfest is the largest free festival in the United States, as over 900,000 people attend this annual festival.

“The guys in Fritz’s Polka Band look forward to returning to Musikfest for the third year in a row,” said Fritz Scherz, band leader of Fritz’s Polka Band. “Each time we’ve played this festival, we were in awe because of the huge crowds! A unique thing about this festival is that there are so many different musical genres represented and the audience welcomes it. It’s so thrilling to get booked to play at the largest free festival in the United States. I’m glad the promoters like my band’s eclectic musical style and I want to thank them once again for having my band return.”

Fritz’s Polka Band has been performing for over 38 years, and made history in 1999 by becoming the first polka band to play at a Woodstock Festival in Rome. FPB has made 18 recordings and appears on “The Manchurian Candidate” DVD, released in 2004. FPB won a Just Plain Folks Music Award in the Best Polka Song category for Bialczak’s Polka in 2008. FPB won an Upper State Independent Award in Syracuse in 2008 and 2009.

In 2009, FPB won a Syracuse Area Music Award in the Best Recording:

Other Styles category for their “Reflections” recording. In 2010, FPB was inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Hall of Fame. In 2011,

FPB had two songs (‘Grandparent’s Polka’ and ‘Here Is Fritz’s Polka Band’) included in two episodes of the TV show, ‘Breaking Bad.’

FPB was nominated in 2012 for two USI Awards. In 2013, FPB released their 18th recording, a double live CD entitled, “The WSKG Sessions.” In late summer of 2014, all FPB members were nominated for national awards by the Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame.

In 2016, Fritz Scherz was nominated for a national award by the Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame.

For more information on Fritz’s Polka Band’s performance at Musikfest, including directions to the venue, visit musikfest.org/event/4709/fritzs-polka-band/. For more details on FPB, visit fritzspolkaband.com or Facebook at facebook.com/fritzspolkaband or Twitter at twitter.com/fritzspolkaband.

