PAC 99 schedule for week of Aug.13, 2017

Tuesday, Aug. 15

  • 9 a.m.2 p.m. and 7 p.m.:  Canastota Village Board of Trustees Meeting of August 7

Wednesday, Aug. 16

  • 9 a.m.2 p.m. and 7 p.m.:  Oneida Rotary Club Meeting of August 8 with Greg Owens and Matt Lacy
  • 9:21 a.m.2:21 p.m. and 7:21 p.m.:  Madison County Board of Supervisors Meeting of August 8
  • 10:02 a.m.3:02 p.m. and 8:02 p.m.:  Reverse Mortgages Explained with Dorsey Tague, III

Thursday, Aug. 17

  • 9 a.m.2 p.m. and 7 p.m.:  Tomorrow’s World:  “Easter: The Untold Story”
  • 9:30 a.m.2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Peterboro Emancipation Day #8: Opening Ceremonies and a Homily by Rev. Jermaine Wesley Loguen (Djed Snead)
