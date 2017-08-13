PAC 99 schedule for week of Aug.13, 2017

- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Canastota Village Board of Trustees Meeting of August 7
Wednesday, Aug. 16
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Rotary Club Meeting of August 8 with Greg Owens and Matt Lacy
- 9:21 a.m., 2:21 p.m. and 7:21 p.m.: Madison County Board of Supervisors Meeting of August 8
- 10:02 a.m., 3:02 p.m. and 8:02 p.m.: Reverse Mortgages Explained with Dorsey Tague, III
Thursday, Aug. 17
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Easter: The Untold Story”
- 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Peterboro Emancipation Day #8: Opening Ceremonies and a Homily by Rev. Jermaine Wesley Loguen (Djed Snead)
