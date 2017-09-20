Palace announces October’s Jazz at Noon lineup

Listen, lounge and lunch with Jazz at Noon Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, when the program resumes with a tribute to autumn.

This month, trumpeter/host, Jim McDowell will welcome back Jazz at Noon favorite Jimmy Johns on vibraphone, and the amazing Joey Arcuri on bass. Dianne Adams McDowell will play and sing a couple of tunes, as will Mason McDowell.

For a special treat, songstress Maggie Fitzpatrick will perform a tune – arranged and accompanied by Anne Caton.

October’s Jazz at Noon will introduce the talents of Liam Fitzpatrick – a mainstay of the Central New York musical theatre scene.

A $5 suggested donation is requested. Lunch is available for purchase. Sponsored by Chobani. For more information, visit artsatthepalace.org or call 315.824.1420.

