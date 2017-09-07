ICYMI: Tai chi at the Canastota Public Library

The Canastota Public Library will be offering Tai Chi for Beginners with Randy Woodcock for four weeks. In these sessions, participants will learn the basic moves of Tai Chi.

The program will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on the following Tuesdays: Sept. 12, Sept. 19, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. Attendees should wear comfortable clothing and shoes (or bare feet). The group will meet on the Library’s second floor.

Tai Chi offers many benefits to those who practice it regularly. Benefits include better mood with lower levels of depression, stress and anxiety. Many participants have also experienced greater aerobic capacity, muscle strength and reduced inflammation.

More energy and stamina are other benefits of practicing tai chi.

Sign-ups can be made by calling the library at 315-697-7030 or stop in and sign up at the Circulation Desk. There is no cost to attend this program. Due to space, there are a limited number of spots available. If you have additional questions, feel free to contact the library. The Canastota Public Library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

