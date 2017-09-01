Hamilton Public Library news

Tuesday, September 12th @ 10:30am – Story Time

Welcome back from vacation! Story Time for babies, toddlers and preschoolers with their care givers resumes. We look forward to hosting these early childhood education opportunities eachTuesday morning through the end of July!

Thursday, September 14th from 5-6pm – Art Reception

Hamilton Public Library proudly presents “Seasons’ Colors Remembered” by local artist Jon Iannitti. These acrylic paintings reflect Jon’s interest in creating arrangements of color and form. They reveal his continuing desire to experiment with a variety of styles and techniques. Please join us at this public reception to celebrate Jon’s work. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

It was a busy summer filled with fun at the Hamilton Public Library! Jugglers, music, fabric arts, creative construction…even a solar eclipse celebration! In all, 1,272 people attended 30 Summer Reading Program events and 134 children and teens participated in the reading challenge—collectively reading nearly 80,000 minutes! We are very grateful for the grant funding provided by the Hamilton Community Chest helping to support our programs and events, and to all the area businesses, which generously donated prizes for the reading challenge participants. Many, many thanks to Amy Sommers for her creativity and care in preparing and hosting these wonderful community events! We have very much enjoyed working with Amy and so appreciate her contributions to the Library and community this summer. We wish her all the very best as we bid her a fond farewell at the end of September.

Are you new to the community? The director and staff of the Hamilton Public Library would like to extend a warm welcome and invite you to drop by to pick up a library card and gain access to the wealth of resources the Library has to offer! The Library serves as a community gathering place, provides programming for children and adults, offers public access computers, space for groups to meet, access to local history materials, and of course offers a large circulating collection of fiction and non-fiction print books, as well as audiobooks and DVDs. Additionally, as a library card holder you can access a wide range of digital materials. These resources can be found via our website, which, along with our Facebook page, is regularly updated with information about events and programming. Our public library services and materials are available free of charge to local residents. Stop in today to sign up for your library card and open up a world of opportunities!

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information: http://www.facebook.com/HPL.books .

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Please visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

