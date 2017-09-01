SRBC to hold business meeting in Elmira

Voting on 21 water project applications, alternatives analysis guidance, emergency approval for water use

The Susquehanna River Basin Commission is conducting its quarterly business meeting Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, 9 a.m., at the Holiday Inn Elmira Riverview, Ballroom, 760 E. Water St., Elmira, N.Y. 14901. The meeting is open to the public.

The Commissioners will act on several agenda items, including 21 project applications; amendments to the By-laws; guidelines for preparing an alternatives analysis; approval for SRBC to enter into grants; release of proposed rulemaking formalizing SRBC’s access to records procedure for public comment; and requests for waivers from Carrolltown Borough, Village of Hamilton, Middletown Borough and Peak Resorts, Inc.-Greek Peak Mountain Resort. The meeting agenda will also include requests to extend emergency certificates, including Sunset Golf Course, Sunoco Pipeline L.P. and Furman Foods, Inc. SRBC staff will additionally report on delegated settlements.

SRBC will also offer an informational presentation on its Public Water Supply Assistance Program, initially established through a partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection in 2012, to assist small municipal systems in meeting the Commission’s regulatory requirements.

Opportunities for public comment on project applications, guidelines for preparing an alternatives analysis, and request for waiver by Middletown Borough were previously provided and will not be accepted at the meeting. However, the Commissioners may accept general public comments at the conclusion of the meeting.

SRBC’s guidelines for quarterly business meetings include:

Attendees must sign-in and show photo identification.

Signage, posters, banners or other display media will be permitted only in designated areas.

The press will be permitted to set up and use video and recording devices in a designated area. The public will be permitted to use small, hand-held devices that remain in their possession and are used in a non-disruptive manner.

To view the complete agenda with the list of project applications and the full set of meeting guidelines, visit SRBC’s public participation page at www.srbc.net/pubinfo/publicparticipation.htm.

About the Susquehanna River Basin Commission

The Susquehanna River Basin Commission is a federal/interstate governmental agency responsible for protecting and wisely managing the water resources within the 27,500 square-mile Susquehanna River Basin without regard to political boundaries. The Susquehanna rises and flows through southern Madison County in New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland into the Chesapeake Bay. For more information on the Commission, visit srbc.net or follow us on Twitter: @SRBCnews.

