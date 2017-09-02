Three Herkimer College Swimmers Named to Scholar All-America Team

Three Herkimer College swimmers have been selected to the Scholar All-America team by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA). Jensen VanNostrand (Macedon), Nicholas Lanckton (Holland Patent), and Jacob Cardinal (Newport) were all selected 1st team.

Each year, the CSCAA recognizes swimmers and divers who have achieved excellence in both the pool and the classroom. These athletes were selected based on their grade point averages and athletic performance on the national level.

The Herkimer College swimming and diving program has over 20 Mountain Valley Collegiate Conference records, a second-place finish in the 2011 and 2016 Region III championships, seven NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honors and several All-Americans.

