57 regional volunteers part of Harvey response efforts

The American Red Cross is working hard to get help to where it is needed as Hurricane Harvey's catastrophic devastation is being called the worst flooding disaster in U.S. history. Access into many areas is still quite difficult, but with the help and partnership ofthe U. S. Coast Guard and the Texas National Guard, supplies and volunteers are moving to where they are needed most. The Red Cross is working very closely with the entire response community – government agencies, other non-profit groups, faith-based organizations, area businesses and others – to coordinate emergency relief efforts and get help to people as quickly as possible. 57 volunteers and three Emergency Response Vehicles from the Western and Central New York Region are in Texas, on the way, or supporting the relief efforts remotely. A list of deployed volunteers and hometowns by Chapter jurisdiction is below: CENTRAL NEW YORK (13): Harry Dashnau, Baldwinsville

Edward Dienst, Skaneateles

Michelle Fiermonte, Syracuse

John Freebern, Camillus

Paula Hueber, Syracuse

Thomas Margrave, Cortland

Mark Paikin, Fayetteville

Michelle Pallix-Sopchak, Syracuse

Kathleen Prestemon, Skaneateles

Patricia Smarzo, Marcellus

Kenneth Stapleton, Cicero

Catherine Topple, Syracuse

Margaret Webber, Fulton RED CROSS RESPONSE Overnight, emergency responders continued to bring rescued families to shelters, while more evacuees streamed in on their own. Estimates indicate at least 32,000 people sought refuge in more than 230 Red Cross and partner shelters across Texas Tuesday night. Emergency shelters are also open in Louisiana.

night. Emergency shelters are also open in Louisiana. More than 1,500 disaster workers are on the ground, and hundreds more are on the way. They are being joined by a group of highly-skilled volunteers from the Mexican Red Cross who will help support shelters, distribute aid and connect with Spanish speaking disaster survivors to keep them informed about support available to them.

With the help of partners, the Red Cross has served more than 180,000 meals and snacks have since the storm began.

There are enough shelter supplies, such as cots and blankets, for more than 50,000 people in Texas. Trailers of kitchen supplies are on the ground to support 6 kitchens, each able to produce 10,000 meals a day, and 6 more trailers are on the way. There are also about 116,000 ready-to-eat meals currently on the ground with an additional 39,000 en route.

More than half of the Red Cross emergency response fleet – 200 emergency response vehicles – have been activated for the operation.

With blood products prepositioned in Houston and Dallas ahead of the storm, the Red Cross continues to work closely with local, state and federal authorities to deliver blood and platelets to hospital partners in flood affected areas.

