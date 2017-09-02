Great Swamp presents 16th annual Fall Migration Festival

The Great Swamp Conservancy, 8375 N. Main St., Canastota, will be hosting its 16th annual Fall Migration Festival Sept. 16, from 10 am until 4 pm. Besides artists, crafters and flea market vendors, activities include: a Tree ID contest, Eco walk, Year of the Wetland display with featured live swamp specimens, unique children’s area with games & nature crafts, corn pit, obstacle course, milkweed release, horse rides, tractor/wagon rides to the overlook in search of migratory birds with Onondaga Audubon Society (weather permitting).

Kindered Kingdom Wildlife Rehabilitation Birds of Prey, Out of the Cage will be here to educate the public. BBQ chicken is available along with hamburgers and hot dogs from Lady Bug Café. Purchase a raffle ticket for the basket extravaganza, duck call demonstration is at 12:15. Live music by Liz Friedel and Matt Oschell of the “The Big Easy Duo” starts at 10 am; Nangus will follow at 1 pm.

Admission is $3/adult, $1/child under 12, $8 max/family. Come and enjoy the what the GSC has to offer; connecting people with nature.

