Utica Zoo releases custom coffee with Utica Coffee

Utica Zoo has teamed up with Utica Coffee Roasting Company to create a limited edition coffee called “Rainforest Roast”. The matte black coffee bag features a cotton top tamarin from the Utica Zoo. Cotton top tamarins are one of the most endangered species of primates in the world.

They are native to Columbia where the coffee beans were sourced from. The greatest threat to the survival of the cotton top tamarin is deforestation for agriculture, fuel, and housing, in addition to collection for the local pet trade in Colombia.

Occurrences of the illegal trade of cotton-tops still continues throughout much of the world despite international laws condemning such activity. Through the efforts of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, more than 300 cotton top tamarins are cooperatively managed in more than 80 zoos in the United States. The cotton top tamarins that live at the Utica Zoo were rescued from a University where they were involved in non-invasive studies on tamarin social dynamics. They are a family group of a mom, dad, and twin boys named Dharma, Brutus, Sawyer, and Tom.

Rainforest Roast is a 100% certified organic, shade grown coffee. Shade grown or Rainforest Alliance Certified refers to a sustainable coffee growing method in which the coffee shrubs are grown under the shade of a forest reserve, protecting the coffee from the sun.

The forest also serves as a habitat for nearby wildlife, which will then provide a safe and necessary pest control for the coffee cherries, removing the need for pesticides. Rainforest Roast can be purchased in 10 ounce ground bags at $8.99 each and are only available at Utica Coffee Roasting Company (Utica location), and the Utica Zoo Gift Shop. $1 from every bag sold will be donated back to the Utica Zoo to help support their conservation and education efforts.

“Our philosophy at Utica Coffee Roasting is to roast our coffee to bring out the best possible flavors. Rainforest Roast is roasted to a medium-light level to expose notes of Toasted Walnut, Citrus and Molasses.” – John DeTraglia, Head Roaster at Utica Coffee Roasting Company.

“Conservation of animals and the environment is the main reason why the Utica Zoo exists. It was important for us to select a Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee that is sustainably sourced. Rainforest Roast gives us another opportunity to educate the public about a critically endangered species, and to really take a close look at how our food and drinks are sourced. We are excited to partner with Utica Coffee and can’t wait for you to try it!” – said Mike Beck, Utica Zoo Director of Communications.

