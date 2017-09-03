State Police participating in national “Drunk Driving, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown

The New York State Police will again participate in a national crackdown, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign this Labor Day weekend. The enforcement period started on August 18, and runs through Monday, September 4, 2017.

Labor Day weekend traditionally results in heavy traffic volumes throughout the state. Unfortunately, this increased flow of traffic brings with it increased accidents, serious injuries and fatalities.

Since the holiday weekend is marked by increased travel and alcohol consumption, law enforcement officials across the country have chosen to jointly participate in the campaign. The State Police goal is to maximize DWI enforcement efforts to ensure motorists are not needlessly injured or killed by an intoxicated or drug impaired drivers during this time.

Superintendent George P. Beach II said, “Our goal during this campaign is to step up our enforcement efforts to ensure we can take intoxicated and drug impaired drivers off our roadways before they injure or kill other motorists and their passengers. Year-round our members work to reduce drunk driving crashes and promote traffic safety. We can always do more to make our roads safer for New Yorkers.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving killed more than 10,000 people in 2015. On average, one person is killed every 51 minutes in an alcohol-impaired driving crash.

Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints during the campaign, along with more troopers on major highways during this detail. Unmarked patrol vehicles will also be on patrol.

In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, Troopers will also be watching for distracted or impaired drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers that are violating the Move Over Law.

