Scholarships available for Nature’s Nursery hosted by ‘Friends of Rogers’

Nature’s Nursery, hosted by Friends of Rogers, is a unique early childhood education program designed to cultivate outdoor exploration among children ages 2, 3 and 4. This year, thanks to the Anna L. Mabey Foundation, scholarships are available to help defray the cost of tuition.

Throughout the academic year, three sessions of ten classes each will be held at the Rogers Visitor Center in Sherburne. Classes will be held each week from 9:30-11:30 am on Friday mornings. Young explorers will experience a variety of fun and engaging educational activities. Barring extreme weather, classes will include outdoor activities, so children should dress for the weather.

The fall session of Nature’s Nursery begins Sept. 22 and runs through Dec. 15. Participating children must be 2 years old by Sept. 5; children older than 4 years of age on Dec. 5 are ineligible to participate.

“We are extremely grateful for the support we have received,” said Simon Solomon, executive director. “This generous contribution from the Anna L. Mabey Foundation is an inspiring investment in our mission, allowing

Nature’s Nursery to serve even more children in our local communities.”

To apply for a Nature’s Nursery Scholarship, or to make a gift in support of this program, call (607) 674-4733. Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that

offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday,

and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

