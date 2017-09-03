Morrisville State College lamb is champ at Erie County Fair

Morrisville State College student Ashley Mount and a lamb named “Steve” took top honors at the 2017 Erie County Fair Market Lamb show.

“Steve” is a crossbreed whether bred selected as Grand Champion Market Lamb at the fair, where he was shown by Mount, an agriculture business development student from Towanda, Pa.

Throughout the summer, MSC students have joined Corey Hayes, assistant professor of agricultural business, in showing the college-owned livestock, as well as livestock from Hayes’ business Emerald-View Southdowns.

Jake Jaworski, an agricultural science alumnus from LaFayette, also participated in various showmanship events throughout the year with “Steve,” taking home Reserve Showmanship for Lamb in the college’s annual Spring Showmanship event.

MSC agricultural students and Hayes, of Fenner, are showing “Steve” and other livestock at the Great New York State Fair on Sunday, Sept. 3 in the sheep barn, and at the Eastern States “Big E” in Massachusetts on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

