Self-advocates with developmental disabilities to attend state conference

The Madison County Motivators will attend the Self Advocacy Association of New York State’s Annual State Conference Friday, September 8, and Saturday, September 9, 2017. This conference will take place in Albany with the message Our Voices Count: Nothing About Us – Without Us!

The Madison Cortland Motivators is a self-advocacy group comprised of people with developmental disabilities. In 2005, MCM began with only five self-advocates; however, through the years the number of self-advocates has grown to more than 40 members. Their goal is to teach others about the importance of self-advocacy and how to advocate for themselves and others.

Changes are constantly being determined at the national, state, and local levels and because of that, it is extremely important that those with disabilities have a say in the laws that impact their lives.

Robin Collins, an advisor with the Madison County Motivators, said, “This is the group’s eighth year attending this conference. Nearly 1,000 people attend and participate in workshops that focus on empowerment, rights, relationships and more. This is an inspirational conference that is fully run by and for people with developmental and physical disabilities.”

“Since MCM’s first year attending this conference, they have created a group of unity, a group that will speak out and self-advocate. The active involvement of the Madison County Motivators underlines the fact that people with developmental and physical abilities aren’t standing on the sidelines waiting for decisions to be made. They are actively taking a stand and fighting for what they need and believe in,” said Collins.

The workshops and focus groups the Motivators will attend provide great opportunities for learning and networking. Together they will rally and carry a message to be brought home and put into action.

The Madison County Motivators fundraise to attend conferences and events. For more information about MCM or to make a donation to the Madison County Motivators, contact Robin Collins at 315-363-3389 ext. 7310.

