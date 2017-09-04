Oneida Public Library announces September calendar of events

September 1—September 30, 2017
September 4
Labor Day
Monday
Oneida Public Library will be closed Monday, September 4, to celebrate Labor Day. The library will be open as usual on Tuesday, September 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
September 5
Ready To Read: Music and Motion
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Newborns to 4 year-olds and their parents or guardians will enjoy songs, rhymes, coordinated movements and just plain fun, all of which will help stimulate the children’s language skills.
September 6
Tech Help
Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
September 6
Yoga for Seniors
Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.
Certified Hatha Yoga instructor Bill Skinner continues his free weekly class for seniors in safe and practical yoga exercises for better health and peace of mind.
September 7
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
OPL’s Megan Gillander offers children 2 to 5 years of age and their parents or guardians the pleasure of stories, songs and activities to help strengthen the children’s language skills.
September 8
Oneida Library Friends’ Fall Accessories Sale
Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
From closets, drawers and boxes, friends of the Oneida Public Library have selected gently used scarves, belts, pocket books and vintage and contemporary jewelry for sale at low prices. All proceeds benefit the OPL.
September 9
Family Super Saturday
Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
For the first time, the OPL is having a “Kids Cruise In” for young children with their parents. Kids can drive their Big Wheels, Power Wheels, bikes or scooters to the library for music, games and special “rides.”
September 9
Movie Matinee
Saturday at 12:00 p.m.
As a bonus following the OPL’s Kids Cruise In, kids can enjoy a free viewing of Disney’s “Herbie the Love Bug” along with free popcorn.
September 12
Ready To Read: Music and Motion
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Newborns to 4 year-olds and their parents or guardians will enjoy songs, rhymes, coordinated movements and just plain fun, all of which will help stimulate the children’s language skills.
September 13
Tech Help
Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
September 13
Yoga for Seniors
Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.
Certified Hatha Yoga instructor Bill Skinner continues his free weekly class for seniors in safe and practical yoga exercises for better health and peace of mind.
September 13
Rock Painting Night
Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.
Children and their parents can experiment with small rocks and paints to create memorable rock paintings that will brighten up the day for family members, neighbors, acquaintances and even strangers.
September 14
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
OPL’s Megan Gillander offers children 2 to 5 years of age and their parents or guardians the pleasure of stories, songs and activities to help strengthen the children’s language skills.
September 19
Ready To Read: Music and Motion
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Newborns to 4 year-olds and their parents or guardians will enjoy songs, rhymes, coordinated movements and just plain fun, all of which will help stimulate the children’s language skills.
September 20
Tech Help
Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
September 20
Yoga for Seniors
Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.
Certified Hatha Yoga instructor Bill Skinner continues his free weekly class for seniors in safe and practical yoga exercises for better health and peace of mind.
September 20
After-school Science
Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
OPL’s After-school Science returns for the school year with a tricky question: Can elementary-school students drop an egg from a height without breaking it? Megan Gillander will be on hand to guide young students in discovering some scientific answers.
September 21
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
OPL’s Megan Gillander offers children 2 to 5 years of age and their parents or guardians the pleasure of stories, songs and activities to help strengthen the children’s language skills.
September 21
Rainbow Reading and Rainbow Eating
Thursday at 12:00 p.m.
During six weekly lunchtime sessions, preschoolers and parents can enjoy putting together simple recipes and enjoying together nutritious and tasty meals. Cornell Coop’s Liz Coffey and WIC’s Sara Sevier, with OPL’s Megan Gillander, will be on hand to guide the young cooks. Preregistration is required. Subsequent sessions will be Thursdays at 12:00 p.m. Sept. 27 and Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26.
September 22
The OPL Players Present ‘The Game of Life’
Friday at 7:00 p.m.
At the Smithfield Association Center in Peterboro, the OPL Players will present a readers theater production of “The Game of Life: The Great Peterboro Baseball Story,” directed by Virginia Drake with Ken Drake and written by Tom Murray. The play, set in Peterboro in August 1868 and based on the first recorded baseball game played by girls, features Ken Drake as Gerrit Smith, Virginia Drake as Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sarah Davies Hasegawa as Mrs. Smith, Kathy Brodeur as the Village Busybody and Tom Lemery as the Keeper of the Peterboro Home for Destitute Children. The performance is free, thanks to the support of CNY Arts, and open to the public.
September 25
Banned Books into Films
Monday at 5:30 p.m.
During Banned Books Week, teens and adults are invited to view films that are based on books that have been banned or challenged in American schools and libraries, according to the American Library Association. Monday’s offering is “The Great Gatsby” with Leonardo DiCaprio (2013-PG13).
September 26
Ready To Read: Music and Motion
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Newborns to 4 year-olds and their parents or guardians will enjoy songs, rhymes, coordinated movements and just plain fun, all of which will help stimulate the children’s language skills.
September 26
Banned Books into Films
Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
During Banned Books Week, teens and adults are invited to view films that are based on books that have been banned or challenged in American schools and libraries, according to the American Library Association. Tuesday’s offering is “Bridge to Terabithia,” directed by Gabor Csupo (2007-PG).
September 26
OPL Board Meeting
Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.
The Oneida Public Library Board of Trustees will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the library’s History Room, 220 Broad St. The public is invited to attend. The History Room permits barrier-free access to the physically handicapped.
September 27
Tech Help
Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
September 27
The Art of Pouring Watercolors
Wednesday from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced watercolorist, artist and teacher Carol Cotten will teach you in five weekly sessions how to “pour” watercolors and layer with drawings to create shimmering paintings with depth. The art workshop is free, but preregistration at the Oneida Library Circulation Desk is required. The workshop meets Wednesday mornings, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25.
September 27
Yoga for Seniors
Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.
Certified Hatha Yoga instructor Bill Skinner continues his free weekly class for seniors in safe and practical yoga exercises for better health and peace of mind.
September 27
Banned Books into Films
Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
During Banned Books Week, teens and adults are invited to view films that are based on books that have been banned or challenged in American schools and libraries, according to the American Library Association. Wednesday’s offering is “Of Mice and Men” with John Malkovich and Gary Sinise (2007-PG13).
September 27
The Irish and the Erie: Songs and Stories
Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
In a free concert of stories, lively tunes and songs, members of Craobh Dugan will reveal the contribution of Irish immigrants in building the Erie Canal, which this year celebrates the bicentennial of its inauguration. The band features Ed Campbell, Mike Carroll, Bill Fahy, Mike and Chris Hoke, Skip Mansur and Sue Romero.
September 28
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
OPL’s Megan Gillander offers children 2 to 5 years of age and their parents or guardians the pleasure of stories, songs and activities to help strengthen the children’s language skills.
September 28
Rainbow Reading and Rainbow Eating
Thursday at 12:00 p.m.
In the second of six weekly lunchtime sessions, preschoolers and parents will put together a simple recipe and enjoy together a nutritious and tasty meal. Preregistration is required.
September 28
Banned Books into Films
Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
During Banned Books Week, teens and adults are invited to view films that are based on books that have been banned or challenged in American schools and libraries, according to the American Library Association. Thursday’s offering is “Animal Farm,” an animated version directed by John Stephenson (1999-PG).
Leave a Reply