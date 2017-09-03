Fatal accident in Lincoln claims life of 4-year-old

(Lincoln) A serious one car motor vehicle accident on Burleson Road in the Madison County Town of Lincoln late this afternoon claimed the life of a 4-year-old.

Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS were dispatched at approximately 3:40 this afternoon to a reported motor vehicle crash with poles and wires down on Burleson Road, between Forest Avenue and Vedder Road. When deputies arrived, they found an extended cab pickup truck with very heavy damage, and a utility pole sheared in half with live wires down.

What is known is that the 27-year-old male driver of the truck was heading southbound on Burleson Road, then apparently lost control and exited the roadway, impacting a utility pole on the passenger side. The truck came to rest approximately 100 feet past the pole. Two children of the driver were in the back seat area of the pickup truck in proper child safety seats. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The male driver was evaluated on the scene. A 1-year-old male was transported to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries. A four year old female, who was positioned in her car seat on the rear seat, passenger side of the truck, was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse. She was pronounced dead on arrival.

A crew from National Grid was on the scene shortly after being requested and secured power. Repairs to the downed pole and wires will continue throughout the remainder of this evening.

The Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction team was called to the scene. The investigation will be continuing.

In addition to Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, Lincoln Fire Department, Vineall Ambulance and Mercy Flight assisted at the scene.

Names will not be released at this time.

Ball said the thoughts and prayers of his office are with the young child and her family.

