Rally to protest end of DACA planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5

President Trump is expected to announce the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program which will be enforced after a six-month delay. This program has protected undocumented children from deportation who were brought to the United States by immigrant parents. They are often referred to as “Dreamers.”

For these children, the United States is the only country they have ever known. This program has allowed them to emerge from the shadows, obtain college educations, start businesses and become productive citizens. Many did not even know that they were undocumented until this program was introduced when our government promised that they would not be deported.

Now the President is rescinding this promise and almost 800,000 young people face deportation to countries that they have never known.

A rally is planned for Tuesday, September 5, 5:00 p.m. at the Oneida Square roundabout in Utica to protest Trump’s action and to show support for those who may be threatened by this cruel and untoward action.

WHAT: Rally protesting the termination of the DACA program

WHEN: Tuesday, September 5, 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Oneida Square Roundabout in Utica

SPONSORED BY: Indivisible Mohawk Valley and CNY Citizen Action

