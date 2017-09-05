Democratic Party plans Georgetown caucus Sept. 15

A caucus of the Democratic Party for the purpose of nominating candidates for the Georgetown town election

Nov. 7, 2017 will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in the Georgetown municipal building, 995 State Route 26, Georgetown.

The positions for nominations are supervisor, town clerk/collector, town justice, highway superintendent, two town councilors and a town council vacancy. All registered Democrats in the town of Georgetown are welcome to attend.

For information, call Martha at 315-655-8218.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

