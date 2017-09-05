«  
  »

Democratic Party plans Georgetown caucus Sept. 15

A caucus of the Democratic Party for the purpose of nominating candidates for the Georgetown town election
Nov. 7, 2017 will be held at 7 p.m.Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in the Georgetown municipal building, 995 State Route 26, Georgetown.

The positions for nominations are supervisor, town clerk/collector, town justice, highway superintendent, two town councilors and a town council vacancy. All registered Democrats in the town of Georgetown are welcome to attend.

For information, call Martha at 315-655-8218.

September 5th, 2017 | Category: Local, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  