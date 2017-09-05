UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office releases name of victim in Saturday’s crash

The 4-year-old victim of yesterday’s tragic motor vehicle accident is Lillyan F. Dickerman, 4, of Oneida.

Lillyan was a rear seat passenger in her father’s pickup truck, along with her 1-and-a-half-year-old brother, Isaac J. Dickerman, also of Oneida. Her father, 27-year-old Alexander Dickerman of Oneida, was the operator of the pickup truck.

Both children were secured in proper child safety seats. The father was wearing his seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Sheriff’s Office investigators.

