Apple Fest is Sept. 13 in Norwich

Wednesday, September 13 , from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in East Park, Norwich, highlighting county producers and farmers markets with games and prizes (including apple scented candles from A Little Herbal Shoppe, lamb from Lamb’s Quarters Organic Farm, apple-themed crafts from Country Fixin’s, and many more). Norwich Farmers Market is hosting an apple fest on, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in East Park, Norwich, highlighting county producers and farmers markets with games and prizes (including apple scented candles from A Little Herbal Shoppe, lamb from Lamb’s Quarters Organic Farm, apple-themed crafts from Country Fixin’s, and many more).

Representatives from Ag & Mkts Farmers Market Nutritional Program (FMNP-Sr and FMNP-WIC), and Eat Smart New York will be doing food demonstrations and education featuring local products and giving out free recipes.

Food producers from all over the county are invited to sell that day and promote their farm businesses and all county farmers markets (call 334-4928 to register). Information will be available for farmers and consumers on how to access various governmental programs which promote healthy and local eating (e.g., FMNP, WIC V&F, Health Bucks, FreshConnect, SNAP/EBT).

Senior citizens can apply for FMNP-Sr coupons through the local Area Agency on Aging, and WIC recipients can apply for FMNP-WIC and WIC V&F through Opportunities for Chenango. Several vendors at the market are authorized to accept these coupons.

USDA has provided food stamp recipients access to farmers markets for the last 4four years and can be used at the Wednesday market. The Wednesday market now also accepts VISA and Master Card.

Shopping at open air markets has never been easier, and the county has one in Coventry on Sundays, New Berlin on Tuesdays, Norwich on Wednesdays, Coventry on Thursdays, Earlville on Fridays, and Oxford on Saturdays.

